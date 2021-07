Sanjana Vittal knows that she will be up against some very good chess players starting this weekend at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship in St. Louis, Missouri. But Vittal, an 18-year-old East Windsor native, also realizes she has a chance to play the best of the best from around the country, and maybe even increase her rating towards a Grand Master. If she gets a few breaks, maybe she can even come back to Mercer County as a national champion. It will be the first live tournament for the Saint Louis Chess Club since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering live chess in 2020.