Sleater-Kinney Share New Live at the Hallowed Halls EP: Listen

Sleater-Kinney have released a new four-track EP titled Live at the Hallowed Halls. The record is an Amazon Exclusive, and was recorded at the Hallowed Halls recording studio in Portland, Oregon. The songs included on the album are live renditions of tracks from the group’s latest LP Path of Wellness. Listen below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

