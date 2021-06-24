Cancel
Steam’s 2021 Summer Sale begins, offers ‘choose your own adventure’ style of discounts

By Ethan Garcia
dotesports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Valve is inviting you to choose your own adventure in its annual Steam Summer Sale, offering games catered to your interests in a different way than ever before. The Steam Summer Sale returned today, bringing a large number of discounts to the virtual video game store. Compared to previous years, however, the sale isn’t only available in its original form. This year, Valve is offering a major part of the sale experience through a “choose your own adventure” format—titled “Forge Your Fate”—requiring users to navigate various parts of an amusing story that ventures through the genres of the games being offered within the sale.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

#Discounts#Steam Summer Sale#Choose Your Own Adventure#The Adventures#Valve#The Summer Sale#Rpg#Sci Fi#Cyberpunk
