Steam’s 2021 Summer Sale begins, offers ‘choose your own adventure’ style of discounts

We have already passed the equator of the year and we reached the summer season, a season of sun and beach, but also of video games. If the pool and the sea attract us because of the heat, so do the tickets at a reduced price. Fortunately, the Steam Summer Sale has already started, so we can enjoy games at a bargain price until next July 8. At MeriStation we have selected horror titles, but we have also published offers for less than 1 euro and extraordinary RPGs at the most juicy price. And what about the adventures?