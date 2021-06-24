Downtown Cleveland Alliance names new President & CEO

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance Board of Governors has spoken, and a new president and CEO has been named.

In a unanimous vote, the DCA Board of Governors has named Michael Deemer the new President and CEO of the organization. The move is effective immediately. Deemer replaces former President and CEO Joe Marinucci, who has retired after leading the organization since 2011.

Deemer has been part of the DCA since 2011, and has served as the Executive Vice President of Development. In the last 10 years he has helped to create a 14% growth in private sector jobs since the Great Recession and helped reach the milestone of 20,000 residents in Downtown Cleveland, according to the DCA.

“For the last decade, I have been fortunate to play a role in the growth and development of Downtown Cleveland, and now, it is my honor to lead this organization forward as its CEO and President,” Deemer said.

“Coming out of the pandemic, it is my vision to make Downtown Cleveland a hub of 24/7 activity. Our work will focus to create a diverse, inclusive, global city that is a welcoming beacon for talent and weaves downtown districts and surrounding neighborhoods into a seamless urban fabric. We will continue to build upon the strong partnership and expertise of our stakeholders to attract talent, jobs, and investment through market influence, community impact, and irresistible experiences.”

Before joining the DCA, Deemer worked for the State of Ohio as the Economic Development Policy Advisor where he was instrumental in forming the Ohio Department of Development’s strategic plan and shared responsibility for implementing its $1.8 billion biennial budget. Deemer also has been recognized a number of times, including being named one of Crain’s Cleveland Business “40 under 40.”

