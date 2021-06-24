Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Travelers Championship first-round results, second-round pairings and starting times

By Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 19 days ago

First-round results

63—Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira (-7)

64—Talor Gooch

65—Maverick McNealy, Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander and Patrick Rodgers

66—Sepp Straka, Kevin Stadler, Zach Johnson, Sam Burns, Bubba Watson and Seamus Power

67—Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz, Ted Potter Jr., Harris English, Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Joseph Bramlett

68—Doug Ghim, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay, Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell, Troy Merritt, Brendon Todd, Jonas Blixt, Peter Malnati, Byeong Hun An, Stephen Stallings Jr., John Pak, Brian Harman, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker, Sung Kang, Ian Poulter, Jim Herman, Pat Perez and Michael Gligic

69—K.H. Lee, Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Scottie Scheffler, Tyler Duncan, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Scott Brown, Scott Harrington, Sam Ryder, Guido Migliozzi, Chase Koepka, Brian Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Hunter Mahan, Doc Redman, Tyler McCumber, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Kris Ventura, Hank Lebioda, Vincent Whaley and Andrew Svoboda

70—Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III, David Hearn, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose, J.B. Holmes, Andrew Putnam, Chez Reavie, Vaughn Taylor, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Tway, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Armour, Patton Kizzire, Nick Taylor, Dustin Johnson, Anirban Lahiri, Kyle Stanley and Sean O’Hair

71—Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Rob Oppenheim, Wyndham Clark, Adam Hadwin, Will Gordon, J.J. Henry, Paul Casey, Richy Werenski, William McGirt, Danny Lee and J.J. Spaun

72—CHarley Hoffman, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan, Rafael Campos, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandon Hagy, Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Jason Dufner, Scott Stallings, Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Eckroat

73—Rory Sabbatini, Grayson Murray, Roger Sloan, Ryan Brehm, Bronson Burgoon, Chase Seiffert, Francesco Molinari, Aaron Wise, Russell Knox, Harry Higgs, D.J. Trahan, Robby Shelton, Alex Beach and Davis Thompson

74—Michael Kim, Chesson Hadley, Matthew NeSmith, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Martin Trainer, Austin Cook and Emiliano Grillo

75—Hudson Swafford and David Lipsky

76—Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau and Adam Long

77—Bo Van Pelt

78—Nick Watney and Luke Donald

83—Brian Keiser

Second-round pairings

The tee times for Friday’s second round of the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Morning

First tee

6:45 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy

6:55: Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers

7:05: Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Henry, Tyler McCumber

7:15: Robert Streb, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Armour

7:25: Brian Gay, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson

7:35: Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

7:45: Max Homa, Satoshi Kodaira, Jason Dufner

7:55: Martin Trainer, Ian Poulter, Austin Cook

8:05: Richy Werenski, Adam Long, William McGirt

8:15: Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, D.J. Trahan

8:25: Sean O’Hair, J.J. Spaun, Robby Shelton

8:35: Hank Lebioda, Alex Beach, Austin Eckroat

8:45: Michael Gligic, Andrew Svoboda, Brian Keiser

10th tee

6:45 a.m: Bryan Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

6:55: Adam Hadwin, Hunter Mahan, Will Gordon

7:05: Doc Redman, Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert

7:15: Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway

7:25: Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Patton Kizzire

7:35: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson

7:45: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau

7:55: Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

8:05: Jim Herman, Pat Perez, Russell Knox

8:15: Bo Van Pelt, Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs

8:25: Kyle Stanley, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power

8:35: Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, David Lipsky

8:45: Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley, Davis Thompson

Afternoon

First tee

12 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Sepp Straka

12:10: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim

12:20: Kevin Streelan, Abraham Ancer, Tom Lewis

12:30: Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley

12:40: J.B. Holmes, Scott Piercy, Scottie Scheffler

12:50: Garrick Higgo, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman

1: Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed

1:10: Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan

1:20: Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald

1:30: Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Brown

1:40: Peter Malnati, Talor Gooch, Henrik Norlander

1:50: Roger Sloan, Stephen Stallings Jr., John Pak

2: Kramer Hickok, Guido Migliozzi, Chase Koepka

10th tee

12 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Percy

12:10: Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney, Adam Schenk

12:20: Ryan Moore, David Hearn, Maverick McNealy

12:30: K.H. Lee, Matt Jones, Nate Lashley

12:40: Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz, Brice Garnett

12:50: Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Stadler

1: Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray

1:10: Michael Kim, Ted Potter Jr., Kevin Chappell

1:20: Harris English, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell

1:30: Sam Burns, Brendon Todd, Jason Day

1:40: Chesson Hadley, Beau Hossler, Scott Harrington

1:50: Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder, Rob Oppenheim

2: Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Herbert

Comments / 0

Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Rickie Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travelers Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm’s fitting Father’s Day win, Bryson DeChambeau’s all-time meltdown and Rickie Fowler’s big announcement

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we need to start with an apology to the U.S. Open. For decades, I maintained that the national championship is the best of the four majors in men’s golf. I stood my ground against the masses who say it’s the Masters instead, like William Wallace in “Braveheart.” Until I finally caved a couple years ago. Well, I’m sorry, U.S. Open. I should have never strayed. YOU are the best. The carnage. The chaos. The drama. The music (In my defense, “In Celebration of Man” was out of the mix for a few years). What a tournament. And this one at Torrey Pines (Yes, Torrey Pines, architecture snobs) was particularly fun to watch. Let’s get to it.
GolfWashington Post

A betting guide to the British Open, from Jon Rahm to Rickie Fowler

Forecasting the British Open winner is no fun. The tournament is played on a rotation of links courses that few golfers know well, particularly American golfers. The weather is usually an issue, though it can vary so much that those playing the front nine can experience entirely different conditions than those on the back nine at the same time. Tournament history can be important, unless it’s not: Of the last 11 winners, seven missed the cut in their previous British Open and none finished better than a tie for 30th the previous year.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 British Open odds, picks: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth predictions from model that called Rahm's win

For the third time in his career, Tiger Woods will miss all four majors in a season, as the 15-time major champion won't take part in this week's 2021 Open Championship. Instead, over 30 former major champions will play at Royal St. George's Golf Club and comprise roughly 20 percent of the 2021 Open Championship field. The group includes recent Open champions Jordan Spieth (2017), Rory McIlroy (2014) and Phil Mickelson (2013), all of whom will be looking for their second Open Championship wins and their second victories of the 2020-21 PGA Tour Season.
Blaine, MNfox9.com

Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff among 7 players added to 3M Open field

MINNEAPOLIS - The 3M Open is set for July 19-25 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, and tournament officials last week announced six more player commitments. The tournament will welcome fans back to full capacity this year after having no fans on the course in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, tournament officials announced they’ve received playing commitments from Bubba Watson, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Matthew Wolff, Michael Thompson, Cameron Champ and Cam Davis.
GolfCBS Sports

British Open 2021 predictions, Open Championship odds: Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm picks by PGA insider

The 2021 Open Championship tees off Thursday, July 15 at Royal St George's in Sandwich, England, and the course has produced several unlikely British Open winners. Ben Curtis, the 2003 champion, was one of the most unexpected in golf history, coming into his major championship debut ranked 396th in the world and without a top-10 PGA Tour finish. It was the first of his four professional wins over the next 12 years. Darren Clarke's 2014 win also came as a shock, as the 42-year-old had not finished in the top 10 at a major in more than a decade, while Bill Rogers' victory at St George's was one of his four in 1981, but he ended his career with just six.
GolftheScore

Open Championship betting preview: Spieth destined for 4th major title

The final major championship of the season is here. The 149th Open Championship from Royal St. George's Golf Club will cap off the six-major super season that started way back with the 2020 U.S. Open. And what a major season it's been. From Dustin Johnson's dominant victory at the Masters...
GolfGolf Digest

British Open 2021 picks: Why our experts are betting on Jordan Spieth's major chances

Set your alarms. Fire up the coffee maker. Prepare to debate the title of a tournament on social media. Oh yeah, it’s British Open Open Championship week, folks. For the casual golf viewer, The Open is arguably the best golf viewing experience of the year, and the same could be said for the hardcore bettor. None of us are ashamed to admit we’ll be up at 3 a.m., living and dying with every shot at a time of day no one should be living and dying with any sporting event.
GolfGolf Channel

Despite top-10 in Scotland, Jon Rahm loses No. 1 world ranking

After three weeks at the top, Jon Rahm has slipped back to No. 2 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm finished seventh at the Scottish Open, but it wasn’t enough to retain the No. 1 ranking, per the OWGR math. Dustin Johnson, who didn’t compete last week, is back on top entering this week’s Open Championship.
GolfCBS Sports

Open Championship 2021: Jon Rahm's ascension, Dustin Johnson's redemption top storylines at Royal St. George's

Open Championship week may not have the most glitter or the most glamour (especially depending on the year), but it might be the best major of all, according to at least one of its former champions. After six majors in 11 months and a jam-packed calendar year of golf, it's difficult to keep track of all the storylines going into this week's event at Royal St. George's.
GolfSportsGrid

PGA Betting Guide for The Open Championship

Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. But finding value is something all bettors must practice in order to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they ping a champion. Below, we will cover the best...
GolfGolf.com

2021 John Deere Classic tee times: Second round groupings for Friday

The 2021 John Deere Classic continues on Friday, July 9, with the second round at TPC Deere Run. You can find complete Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Notable groupings for John Deere Classic Round 2. After one round at this year’s John...
GolfPosted by
Pro Golf Weekly

PGA Tour’s “Super Season” Not So Super (Thus Far)

When the PGA Tour announced its 2020-21 season ahead of last year’s Tour Championship, the marketing wizards coined it the “super season.”. Following the COVID-interrupted 2019-20 season, the 2021 schedule included 50 events, and featured six majors, the Olympics, FedExCup Playoffs, and the Ryder Cup Matches – all in a 12-month span.
Silvis, ILwhopam.com

PGA Tour Roundup

Lucas Glover fired a seven-under 64 in the final round of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic to win by two strokes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. After bogeying 11, Glover birdied five of six to shoot four-under on the back nine to win his first tournament of the year. He finished at 19-under to beat out Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who finished at 17-under. Adam Schenk led a group of four at 16 under, three strokes back.
GolfSkySports

The 149th Open: Shane Lowry grouped with Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen for first two rounds

Reigning champion Shane Lowry has been grouped alongside world No 2 Jon Rahm and former major winner Louis Oosthuizen for the first two rounds at The 149th Open. Lowry, who claimed his breakthrough major title with a stunning six-shot victory at Royal Portrush in 2019, will begin his bid to become the first player to win back-to-back Open Championships since Padraig Harrington when he tees off at 9.58am on Thursday morning.
Golfwincountry.com

Golf-Defending champion Lowry grouped with Rahm in Open first round

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) – Defending British Open champion Shane Lowry has been grouped with former winner Louis Oosthuizen and Spain’s recent U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm for the start of the year’s fourth major at Sandwich on Thursday. The first ball of the 149th championship, taking place a year late...
GolfPosted by
FanSided

Fantasy Golf: 2021 Open Championship Draftkings Picks

This week, the PGA Tour travels to Kent, England for the 2021 Open Championship! The final major championship of the year will present fantasy golf fans with a stacked field of talent including 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, defending Open champion Shane Lowry, and 2021 U.S. Open winner John Rahm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy