Travelers Championship first-round results, second-round pairings and starting times
First-round results
63—Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira (-7)
64—Talor Gooch
65—Maverick McNealy, Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander and Patrick Rodgers
66—Sepp Straka, Kevin Stadler, Zach Johnson, Sam Burns, Bubba Watson and Seamus Power
67—Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman, Tom Lewis, Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz, Ted Potter Jr., Harris English, Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Joseph Bramlett
68—Doug Ghim, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay, Stewart Cink, Kevin Chappell, Troy Merritt, Brendon Todd, Jonas Blixt, Peter Malnati, Byeong Hun An, Stephen Stallings Jr., John Pak, Brian Harman, Robert Streb, Brandt Snedeker, Sung Kang, Ian Poulter, Jim Herman, Pat Perez and Michael Gligic
69—K.H. Lee, Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Scottie Scheffler, Tyler Duncan, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman, Brendan Steele, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Scott Brown, Scott Harrington, Sam Ryder, Guido Migliozzi, Chase Koepka, Brian Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Hunter Mahan, Doc Redman, Tyler McCumber, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Na, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Kris Ventura, Hank Lebioda, Vincent Whaley and Andrew Svoboda
70—Cameron Percy, Harold Varner III, David Hearn, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose, J.B. Holmes, Andrew Putnam, Chez Reavie, Vaughn Taylor, Lucas Herbert, Kevin Tway, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Armour, Patton Kizzire, Nick Taylor, Dustin Johnson, Anirban Lahiri, Kyle Stanley and Sean O’Hair
71—Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Rob Oppenheim, Wyndham Clark, Adam Hadwin, Will Gordon, J.J. Henry, Paul Casey, Richy Werenski, William McGirt, Danny Lee and J.J. Spaun
72—CHarley Hoffman, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Moore, Abraham Ancer, Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan, Rafael Campos, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Brandon Hagy, Brian Gay, Michael Thompson, Jason Dufner, Scott Stallings, Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Eckroat
73—Rory Sabbatini, Grayson Murray, Roger Sloan, Ryan Brehm, Bronson Burgoon, Chase Seiffert, Francesco Molinari, Aaron Wise, Russell Knox, Harry Higgs, D.J. Trahan, Robby Shelton, Alex Beach and Davis Thompson
74—Michael Kim, Chesson Hadley, Matthew NeSmith, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Martin Trainer, Austin Cook and Emiliano Grillo
75—Hudson Swafford and David Lipsky
76—Matthew Wolff, Tony Finau and Adam Long
77—Bo Van Pelt
78—Nick Watney and Luke Donald
83—Brian Keiser
Second-round pairings
The tee times for Friday’s second round of the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Morning
First tee
6:45 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy
6:55: Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers
7:05: Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Henry, Tyler McCumber
7:15: Robert Streb, Kevin Kisner, Ryan Armour
7:25: Brian Gay, Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson
7:35: Nick Taylor, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise
7:45: Max Homa, Satoshi Kodaira, Jason Dufner
7:55: Martin Trainer, Ian Poulter, Austin Cook
8:05: Richy Werenski, Adam Long, William McGirt
8:15: Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, D.J. Trahan
8:25: Sean O’Hair, J.J. Spaun, Robby Shelton
8:35: Hank Lebioda, Alex Beach, Austin Eckroat
8:45: Michael Gligic, Andrew Svoboda, Brian Keiser
10th tee
6:45 a.m: Bryan Stuard, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark
6:55: Adam Hadwin, Hunter Mahan, Will Gordon
7:05: Doc Redman, Matthew NeSmith, Chase Seiffert
7:15: Francesco Molinari, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Tway
7:25: Kevin Na, Matthew Wolff, Patton Kizzire
7:35: Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Bubba Watson
7:45: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau
7:55: Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
8:05: Jim Herman, Pat Perez, Russell Knox
8:15: Bo Van Pelt, Anirban Lahiri, Harry Higgs
8:25: Kyle Stanley, Scott Stallings, Seamus Power
8:35: Kris Ventura, Sebastian Cappelen, David Lipsky
8:45: Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley, Davis Thompson
Afternoon
First tee
12 p.m.: Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Sepp Straka
12:10: Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy, Doug Ghim
12:20: Kevin Streelan, Abraham Ancer, Tom Lewis
12:30: Carlos Ortiz, Justin Rose, Keegan Bradley
12:40: J.B. Holmes, Scott Piercy, Scottie Scheffler
12:50: Garrick Higgo, Patrick Cantlay, Marc Leishman
1: Stewart Cink, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
1:10: Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin, C.T. Pan
1:20: Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald
1:30: Jonas Blixt, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Brown
1:40: Peter Malnati, Talor Gooch, Henrik Norlander
1:50: Roger Sloan, Stephen Stallings Jr., John Pak
2: Kramer Hickok, Guido Migliozzi, Chase Koepka
10th tee
12 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Rory Sabbatini, Cameron Percy
12:10: Charley Hoffman, Nick Watney, Adam Schenk
12:20: Ryan Moore, David Hearn, Maverick McNealy
12:30: K.H. Lee, Matt Jones, Nate Lashley
12:40: Cameron Smith, Sebastian Munoz, Brice Garnett
12:50: Tyler Duncan, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Stadler
1: Andrew Putnam, Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray
1:10: Michael Kim, Ted Potter Jr., Kevin Chappell
1:20: Harris English, Chez Reavie, Keith Mitchell
1:30: Sam Burns, Brendon Todd, Jason Day
1:40: Chesson Hadley, Beau Hossler, Scott Harrington
1:50: Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder, Rob Oppenheim
2: Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Herbert
Comments / 0