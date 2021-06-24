Rudy Giuliani's Law License Suspended

Rudy Giuliani can't practice law in the state of New York, for the time being, and it's all because of the lawyering he was doing on behalf of former President Donald Trump. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a NY court just suspended Rudy from practicing law in New York, finding Giuliani made "demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump."