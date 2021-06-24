Piccolo Othello’s developer on how it developed its elegant, ad-free Othello app

Build a Micro-RPG Build a Micro-Strategy Game. The fastest track to success is to learn by doing and in this 3-course bundle, you'll be able to build real games as you follow along with the lessons. You'll be working with Godot and Unity engines. Not only will you boost your overall game development skills within these game development engines, but gain essential, fundamental knowledge for coding a variety of strategy game systems that can be expanded further for larger, turn-based projects. Including downloadable project files, these courses will take you through the process of creating 3 different kinds of games — first-person shooter, micro-RPG, and micro-strategy games. Start learning now and come up with real projects to put in your portfolio.