Piccolo Othello’s developer on how it developed its elegant, ad-free Othello app
Recently released for iOS and Mac, Piccolo Othello is an impressive and elegantly designed take on the traditional Japanese board game, Othello. It is currently the most downloaded app for Mac in April, May, and June in Japan thanks to its advanced AI that will test both newcomers and experienced players, and its variety of beautiful themes. Another huge boon for the title is that it is completely ad-free, relying solely on merchandising and in-app purchases to generate revenue - a testament to the faith the Piccolo Othello’s developer has in how much its fans will love this simple yet challenging game.www.pocketgamer.com
