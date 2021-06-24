Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta to unveil statue of Evander Holyfield on Friday

A statue of retired boxing legend Evander Holyfield will be unveiled Friday outside of State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Holyfield, 58, was born in Alabama but his family moved to Atlanta in his early years, and he learned to box there. He is the only four-time world heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic medalist. He won the bronze in the light heavyweight division in Los Angeles in 1984.

The Holyfield statue was created by Brian Hanlon, who is the official sculptor of the NBA Hall of Fame. He also crafted the statue of Atlanta Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins that is displayed outside the arena.

Holyfield’s career record stands at 44-10-2.

He was scheduled to return to the ring on June 5 in an eight-round exhibition match in Miami against Kevin McBride, 48. It was postponed to June 19, and now Holyfield is scheduled to meet an opponent yet to be determined on Aug. 14.

–Field Level Media

