Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kenya Barris partners with Interscope records on new music Label

By Khalid Laws, Sinclair Broadcast Group
siouxlandnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) - "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris is partnering with Universal Music Group's Interscope Records to launch a music label. Amid his decision to leave his $100 million deal with Netflix, the mastermind behind the hit show "Black-ish," will be launching "Khalabo Music," as reported by The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

siouxlandnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J Cole
Person
Kenya Barris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Group#Music Industry#Sbg#Universal Music Group#Interscope Records#Khalabo Music#Dreamville Records#Aftermath Entertainment#Bad Boy Records#Shady Records#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

7 Times Musicians Battled Their Record Labels

Musicians have been talking about defying “the man” since the dawn of time — it’s the rock ’n’ roll ethos, right? It seems to some bands that “man” was their record label, and “defying” them actually resulted in a few lengthy court battles to fight over ownership of music, fulfilment of contracts, album prices and much more.
RelationshipsEssence

Kenya Barris Publicly Praises Wife Following Reconciliation: 'You Are Beyond Question The Love Of My Life'

"Thank you for dealing with me and our crazy life in the way that you have and that NO other woman EVER could have." After more than 20 years of marriage, six kids, plenty of inspiration and success and almost going through a divorce, TV Black-ish creator Kenya Barris and wife Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Edwards Barris are in a very happy place. It’s a beautiful thing to see.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Afrotainment Launches New Music Label

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 9, 2021-- Afrotainment, the leader in polycultural Black content in North America and owner of AFRO TV, is thrilled to announce the creation of Afrotainers Music, a music label focused on representing the diverse and original sounds emerging from the multicultural black communities in North America, to be shared with audiences, platforms and brands worldwide.
MusicBlack Hills Pioneer

Nina Nesbitt relates to Raye's record label struggles

Nina Nesbitt has admitted she relates to Raye's struggles. The 'Summer Fling' hitmaker has weighed in after her fellow singer recently opened up on her alleged battle with her record label to get permission to release her debut album. Nina told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I totally understand...
EntertainmentBillboard

Atlantic Records UK & ADA Partner With Latin-Based Label Candela Records

Warner Music UK has unveiled details of a partnership between Atlantic Records UK, Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – Warner Music Group’s label services division – and UK Latin-based record label Candela Records. Candela Records, co-founded by Luciano Santana Pinto and Jose Luis Seijas, will focus on "developing the Latino sounds...
MusicBillboard

Executive of the Week: Interscope Geffen A&M Executive VP Nir Seroussi

"This is clearly Kali’s moment and she’s ready for it." Last fall, Colombian-American singer and artist Kali Uchis released Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) on Interscope, her second major label album and, importantly, her first Spanish-language album. The project was well received, and its first two singles, "Aqui Yo Mando" with Rico Nasty and "La Luz (Fin)" with Jhay Cortez, helped build the hype for the release, with the latter reaching the Latin Pop Airplay chart.
MusicGamasutra

Roblox partners with Sony Music to fill the metaverse with musicians

Roblox has signed a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment to bring more musicians into the metaverse. The agreement will see Roblox and Sony Music work together to "develop innovative music experiences" for the Roblox community with a view to helping Sony Music artists to reach new audiences and tap into additional revenue steams.
Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Tyler, the Creator // CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Once a horrorcore superstar and now a Grammy-winning pop chameleon, Tyler the Creator has consistently released new music every two years since 2009. So while it was a pleasant surprise when Tyler announced CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the real surprise came when listeners heard the direction he took. After 2019's genre-bending IGOR, fans wondered if Tyler even wanted to rap again. I'm pleased to report that on CMIYGL, Tyler doesn't just rap; he brings some of his best bars yet. CMIYGL can be best described as an amalgamation of Tyler's career to date. Kaleidoscopic in scope, it feels like his Life of Pablo, a rap-heavy project with the occasional R&B or pop cut like "WUSYANAME," and mixtape-esque sequencing complete with DJ Drama drops, likening it to the Gangsta Grillz mixtapes of the late 2000s. The album bounces between jazzy instrumentals and bass-heavy bangers; in this sense, it's closest to 2014's divisive CHERRY BOMB with the clarity of the work that came after. On the album's centerpiece, "MANIFESTO," Tyler reunites with Odd Future member Domo Genesis to rap about his past aggressions, current platform, and place in the current socio-political climate. If that isn't growth, I don't know what is.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
Hawthorne, CAHipHopDX.com

Inglewood Rapper Murdered On Instagram Live For Allegedly Dissing Nipsey Hussle Mural

Hawthorne, CA – Another rapper has reportedly been murdered in what has evolved into a consistent and disturbing trend over the past year. According to KCAL 9 News, a 21-year-old man, who has been identified as rapper Indian Red Boy (real name Zerail Dijon Rivera), was shot multiple time while he was sitting in his vehicle at the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue in Hawthorne on Thursday afternoon (July 8).
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?

DECEASED rapper Indian Red Boy allegedly disrespected the late rapper Nipsey Hussle prior to his death. Nipsey was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles, in March 2019. What did Indian Red Boy allegedly say about Nipsey Hussle?. Indian Red Boy, whose real name is Zerail...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Still Cries While Performing One Song

One of the beautiful things about country music is its ability to move you. Some songs can reach deep into your soul and stir emotions or bring back memories from years ago. Just about every country fan has one of those songs that they can’t hear without shedding a few tears. Those songs are usually listed among their favorites. There’s something about a piece of music that can move you to tears that is special. However, it isn’t just the fans that feel the emotions in the songs. Miranda Lambert has one song that still brings her to tears sometimes when she plays it live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy