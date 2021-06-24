Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Eastern Idaho moves to very high fire danger

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrTWZ_0aeGqQCJ00

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — The fire danger rating has been elevated to very high for the lowlands (desert area) and high for the highlands (higher elevations) in Eastern Idaho.

With record high temperatures across the area, conditions in the Eastern Idaho Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely.

Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, visitors and local residents alike are reminded that fireworks are not permitted on public lands. Several local counties have also implemented bans, check with your local fire department for specific information in your area. Fireworks regulations play a critical role in fire prevention.

Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire personnel have responded to 32 fires this year, compared to just 9 in 2020. All but one of these fires were human caused. Abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site. If visitors choose to have a fire, they should ensure that they are prepared with plenty of water to douse, stir, feel, and repeat until the area is cold to the touch. Visitors should never leave a fire unattended and can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire. During times of elevated fire danger, a campfire is not encouraged.

Fire managers use a variety of factors to determine fire danger ratings including the moisture content of grasses, shrubs and trees, projected weather conditions (including temperatures and possible wind events), and a fire’s ability to spread after ignition.

“We met with local land management agencies this week to discuss the criteria for going into restrictions,” Bureau of Land Management Fire Management Officer Joel Gosswiller said. “We have not reached the threshold for fire restrictions at this time; however, these conversations are held weekly and with the weather forecast we will likely be there soon.”

The National Weather Service has indicated hot and dry conditions will persist as the dominant trend in the coming weeks. These above average conditions have stressed vegetation in the local area, accelerating seasonal drying. They have combined to increase the potential for fire activity across the Eastern Interagency Fire area.

With the extraordinary number of visitors in the area it is vital that everyone remain vigilant and have a plan. Be prepared with water and a shovel to extinguish your campfire. Do not park on tall grass as that grass can ignite when in contact with a hot vehicle. If trailering, ensure that your chains are clear of the ground as small sparks could start roadside fires. If you come across an abandoned campfire and it is within your power, please put it out and contact Eastern Interagency Dispatch to report its location.

The post Eastern Idaho moves to very high fire danger appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Safety#Shrubs#Eastern Idaho#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Target shooting causes fires

The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management – Idaho Falls District wants to remind you the smallest of ignition sources during hot and windy conditions could easily cause a fire and result in a misdemeanor or a felony. The post Target shooting causes fires appeared first on Local News 8.
Madison County, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Madison County issues burn ban

Due to low fuel moisture, low relative humidity and being in drought conditions, effective Tuesday, the Madison Fire Department, in conjunction with the Board of County Commissioners of Madison County, has declared a temporary open fire ban. The post Madison County issues burn ban appeared first on Local News 8.
Rigby, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Mobile home a complete loss in fire

RIGBY (KIFI) No one was injured in a Tuesday evening house fire near Rigby. Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson says, multiple 9-1-1 calls came into dispatch around 6:45 P.M., reporting a double wide mobile home was engulfed in flames, in the four-thousand block of East 200 North. The first law enforcement personnel on-scene, confirmed The post Mobile home a complete loss in fire appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

‘Scary:’ Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft

Airport officials facing jet fuel shortages are concerned they’ll have to wave off planes and helicopters that drop fire retardants during what could be a ferocious wildfire season, potentially endangering surrounding communities. The post ‘Scary:’ Fuel shortage could ground firefighting aircraft appeared first on Local News 8.
Teton, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Teton Pass will be closed briefly Tuesday to traffic

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing all through traffic in both directions briefly on WYO 22 Teton Pass from mile marker 7 to mile marker 9 on Tuesday, July 13 for the arrester testing. The post Teton Pass will be closed briefly Tuesday to traffic appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Hazy Skies Continuing through the Weekend

FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY for Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF The post Hazy Skies Continuing through the Weekend appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Labor reopens mobile offices statewide

Re-opening remote locations in 40 cities throughout Idaho is allowing the Department of Labor to return to its pre-pandemic service delivery levels for job seekers and employers. The post Idaho Labor reopens mobile offices statewide appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy