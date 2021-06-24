Disney Cruise Line’s Fall 2022 Cruises Are Available to Book Now!
Cruising is returning currently, as Royal Caribbean has been the first cruise line to test cruise with the Disney Cruise Line following soon after. Although the Disney Cruise Line has further canceled some of its sailings through this upcoming Fall, itineraries are still being planned for next year. While the Wish will have its inaugural sailing in the summer, the Disney Cruise Line also announced that it would be opening its Fall 2022 sailing dates for booking soon too.allears.net
