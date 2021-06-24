Cancel
Idaho State

Panel maintains Idaho governor’s housing stipend, for now

By Associated Press
 2021-06-24
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The state will continue playing the $4,551-per-month housing stipend for Idaho’s governor for now, a special legislative committee has decided, but the panel will reconsider the matter later this year.

The Idaho Press reported Thursday the Governor’s Housing Committee voted unanimously to keep the stipend in place.

The panel will meet again in November or December to consider possible changes. Idaho is one of just five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor; the other four are Arizona, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Some states have historic governor’s mansions; some require their governors to live in those.

