In my opinion the best race cars are the ones that look the wildest and most futuristic, especially when they're used to preview future production designs and technologies. My favorite class is typically the LMP cars that race at Le Mans and other FIA World Endurance Championship events -- these prototypes typically look like sketches that a 5-year-old would produce, in the best possible way. With the onset of a new Le Mans Hypercar class next year, Peugeot is jumping back into the ring with its new 9X8 race car, and hoo boy is it awesome.