Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...HAMILTON AND SOUTHERN ECHOLS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT * At 147 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jennings to 6 miles northeast of Belmont. Movement was south at 5 to 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings, Statenville and Belmont.