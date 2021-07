A white man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Black teenager with a belt.The incident, which took place outside a home in Carroll County, Georgia, was caught on video. It showed 15-year-old Maliyk Sim playing basketball with his cousins before a neighbour came outside.The neighbour was later identified as Matt Martel, a 29-year-old white male.“When you see the video, [Mr Martel] is running full speed at him and he’s caught off guard,” the teenager’s mom, Latika Sim, told WXIA-TV.In the police report, Mr Martel said he was upset because the teenagers were using profanity.In the video, Mr Martel appears to...