Virginia Counties, Electric Cooperatives Partner on Rural Broadband
Several electric cooperatives and several counties in Virginia plan to work together to bring broadband to underserved rural areas of the state. Dominion Energy Virginia; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and the counties of Albemarle, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa and Powhatan counties have agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding that could extend access to more than 25,000 residents.www.telecompetitor.com
Comments / 0