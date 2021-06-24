Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia Counties, Electric Cooperatives Partner on Rural Broadband

By Phil Britt
Cover picture for the articleSeveral electric cooperatives and several counties in Virginia plan to work together to bring broadband to underserved rural areas of the state. Dominion Energy Virginia; Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and the counties of Albemarle, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa and Powhatan counties have agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding that could extend access to more than 25,000 residents.

