Former Marion County Commissioner Barbara Fitos joins a growing number of candidates vying for the Ocala City Council District 4 seat. Fitos, who filed on July 6 is the fifth candidate to announce their bid for the seat being vacated by Matthew Wardell, who announced he would leave the seat effective Aug. 18. Wardell’s term runs through 2023 and the winner of the Sept. 21 election will serve out the remainder of the term.