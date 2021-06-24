Donald E. Volz

Donald Edward Volz of Oldenburg Indiana, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021, after battling an extended illness. His beloved wife, Judy was by his side. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Judy Volz, brother, Dick Volz, sons, Brent Volz, Andy Volz (Shawna), Daniel Volz, Tim Meer (Teresa), daughter, Mindy Meyer (Brian), thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Ask any one of them and they will tell you “He is the BEST Papaw Ever.”