Kamala Harris to Visit the Southern Border for First Time after Biden Tasked Her with Immigration

By Sean Neumann
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the southern border in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, three months after she said she'd "absolutely" travel there to check in on its conditions. While the administration has faced mounting scrutiny over its approach to the persistently thorny issue, Press...

