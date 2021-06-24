Cancel
Loganville, GA

Walmart expands it operations in Loganville into essential pet care

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssentials PetCare, a new concept of veterinary clinics operating at Walmart stores, is set to open doors in Loganville, GA, as part of its expansion efforts in Georgia. LOGANVILLE – JUNE 24 – Essentials PetCare arrives at Loganville with the goal to offer affordable veterinary services to more pet families in Georgia. The innovative network of veterinary clinics, located in Walmart stores, already has clinics in Dallas and Calhoun. The company has also immediate plans to open a new location Fayetteville and Marietta. Seven other Essentials PetCare locations are spread around Florida and Texas.

