1st of 120 curbside charging stations for electric vehicles installed in the Bronx
A curbside charging station for electric vehicles was unveiled Thursday in the Bronx. The new station in Norwood is part of a pilot program in a joint effort from the Department of Transportation, Con Edison and the company Flo. The entities say the hope is that every car on the road is electric to make the city less dependent on fossil fuels, helping the planet in the fight against climate change.bronx.news12.com
Comments / 0