Slay Spectre and Meltdown With No Penalty?

It’s no secret that the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best PCs you can buy today. It’s an extremely premium laptop with a unique look and top-tier performance. Of course, HP is no stranger to making great devices, so that’s not really a surprise. The Spectre x360 also comes with an active pen out of the box, which lets you draw or take notes more naturally. But what if you happen to lose it or it stops working for some reason? You’ll need to buy a replacement and we’re here to help. These are the best pens you can buy for the HP Spectre x360.