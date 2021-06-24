Cancel
Slay Spectre and Meltdown With No Penalty?

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the Columbia University School of Engineering and Applied Science have some great news … theoretically anyways. ZeRØ adds a new set of memory instructions as well as and a new encoding scheme for metadata which are designed specifically to protect the code accessing memory as well as the pointers. The paper suggests that the changes to processor architecture to be compatible with ZeRØ are only relatively minor, which does mean it won’t be implemented on current generation chips.

