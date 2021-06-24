Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, GA

Breaking: GBI investigates another fatal officer-involved shooting

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn, GA (June 24, 2021) – At about 6:10 a.m. this morning, Thursday, June 24, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting. This is the second fatal police shooting in as many days and the 46th one the GBI has been called in to investigate this year. A 27-year-old Covington man died on June 22 after allegedly firing on officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, wounding one.

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
City
Auburn, GA
Auburn, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Barrow County, GA
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Barrow County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Police Shooting#Gbi#Ga#Bcso#Barrow County Sheriff#Ford#The Ford Fusion#Auburn Police Department#The Gbi Crime Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
NBC News

Four Iranians charged with plotting to kidnap author living in Brooklyn

Federal prosecutors have charged four Iranian intelligence operatives with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn author and human rights activist. The four — Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, all living in Iran — are accused of conspiring to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist, author and human rights activist who has been critical of the Iranian regime.
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...

Comments / 0

Community Policy