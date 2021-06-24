Breaking: GBI investigates another fatal officer-involved shooting

Auburn, GA (June 24, 2021) – At about 6:10 a.m. this morning, Thursday, June 24, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting. This is the second fatal police shooting in as many days and the 46th one the GBI has been called in to investigate this year. A 27-year-old Covington man died on June 22 after allegedly firing on officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, wounding one.