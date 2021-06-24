GTA Online Update Adds New Deadline Arenas, More Bonuses and Rewards

Independence Day is nearly upon us, and GTA Online is celebrating the holiday with an update featuring all things red, white, and blue! Players can snag two free items in the game this week: a Blane County Talk Radio T-Shirt just for logging in, and a USA Parachute Bag, which players can get at Ammu-Nation. Players in need of a more patriotic vehicle for the holiday can always take a spin at the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort! This week's top prize is the Declasse Hotring Sabre, which has been decorated with the 19 Patriot Beer Livery, adding America's colors to the car.