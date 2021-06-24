Cancel
Video Games

GTA Online Update Adds New Deadline Arenas, More Bonuses and Rewards

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA Online got some new races not long ago as part of the game’s summer updates, and this week, it’s getting similar content with new Deadline Arenas added to the game. Rockstar Games announced on Thursday the addition of seven new Deadline Arenas playable now alongside bonuses for those who partake in the game mode. There’s also a chance to earn a huge rebate of GTA$750,000, but only if you play the Deadline mode within a certain amount of time.

