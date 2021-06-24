Want the Stylish Mom Jean Look? This Is the Pair to Buy Right Now

Cancel
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The days of skinny jeans being the grand supreme of the denim department are over — just ask TikTok! There are so many styles to choose from that may better suit your body type and feel ultra-flattering in the process. One style of jeans that we can confidently say look great on virtually every figure are mom jeans — and they’re totally trending at the moment!

Not convinced that mom jeans will look good on you? That just means you haven’t found the right pair yet. That search may officially be over for you, because we came across a pair of mom jeans that will surely make you fall in love with the aesthetic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpcI0_0aeGgimP00
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jeans Zappos

These jeans from Gloria Vanderbilt might not technically be labeled as “mom jeans,” but their silhouette certainly fits the bill. Typical mom jeans are high-waisted and fitted at the top, and then get looser before tapering off into a straight leg. At first glance, you may not realize how flattering this look is, but this pair of jeans will convince you otherwise!

This pair of jeans has the ultimate high-waisted fit designed to provide a seriously slimming look. The looser pant legs are fitted in all of the right places, and more forgiving in others. The result? Your legs will appear long and lean. If you’re worried about sizing, that won’t be an issue. These jeans are basically customizable, so they will fit your body to perfection!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDpwl_0aeGgimP00
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jeans Zappos

Here’s the scoop — the waistband sizing ranges from six up to 20, and you can also choose the inseam length! Tall girls, rejoice — because you can go up to a 33-inch inseam that will give you a full-length look. You won’t get an awkward capri-length feel with these jeans!

There’s also a wide range of different colors and washes available. For a classic denim option, the light and dark blue washes would be our go-to pick — but you can also pick them up in black and khaki as well. When it comes to perfect denim, these jeans from Gloria Vanderbilt are an absolute must-have. After all, the brand pioneered the designer denim movement — and they’re still nailing it after all these years!

See it: Get the Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High-Rise Tapered Jeans with free shipping for prices starting at just $25, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Gloria Vanderbilt and shop all of the clothing and shoes available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

