Djokovic advances to the Mallorca Championships doubles final
It’s a usual sight to see Novak Djokovic in a final of a tennis tournament. Heck, he just won his second French Open, and 19th overall major title, less than two weeks ago. This week, however, the World No. 1 in singles has taken a different approach to his Wimbledon tune-up and decided to team up with Spaniard Carlos Gomez-Herrera and compete in the Mallorca Championships doubles tournament. And they are having great success.lobandsmash.com
