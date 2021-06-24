Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyoming starts another round of grants for meat processors

By Erica Shaffer
meatpoultry.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, WYO. – The Wyoming Meat Processing Expansion Grant Program (WMPEG) is up and running again. Governor Mark Gordon relaunched the program that provides support for Wyoming meat processing facilities and citizens impacted by supply chain disruptions and regional shut-downs of processing facilities resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program offers grants of up to $500,000 to eligible businesses with a 50% match component for funding.

