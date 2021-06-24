Cancel
Kraft Heinz appoints new chief communications officer

By Sam Danley
meatpoultry.com
 2021-06-24

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Kathy Krenger has been named chief communications officer at The Kraft Heinz Co. She joins Kraft Heinz from Hyatt Hotels Corp., where she was senior vice president of global communications. Before that she spent more than 17 years at public relations firm Edelman, where she supported clients across travel and tourism, consumer packaged goods and retail, with a concentration in food and beverage. While there, she created two crisis communications marketing agencies that served clients such as Kellogg Co., Nestle, Darden Restaurants, Jim Beam brands and Unilever. She also was a public relations director at Burson-Marsteller, where she led global brand marketing communications for McDonald’s, Kellogg’s, Six Flags and Ticketmaster.

Lawnatlawreview.com

Kraft Heinz Deceptive Labeling Settlement Approved

On July 13, 2021, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II approved a $16 million class settlement to resolve claims that Kraft Heinz Foods Co. engaged in deceptive labeling with its Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee brands. As we previously reported, the class action lawsuit alleged that Kraft Heinz “grossly” exaggerated the number of cups of coffee that could be made from the contents of the package.
Businessmartechseries.com

Appfire Appoints Jagdish Chugani as Chief People Officer

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, today announced the appointment of Jagdish Chugani to Chief People Officer. As part of the executive team, Jagdish will report to CEO, Randall Ward, and will lead the global HR organization, including talent management, culture and engagement. He will also oversee new initiatives to help Appfire nurture a diverse, equitable and inclusive experience for all candidates and team members.

