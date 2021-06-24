Cancel
Britney Spears' Mom Is ‘Very Concerned' After Court Hearing, Attorney Says

By Kisha Forde
NBC Connecticut
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears Publicly Says She Wants Conservatorship to End. Lynne Spears is expressing her concern over daughter Britney Spears. According to Us Weekly, Lynne's attorney, Gladstone Jones, said Lynne is a "very concerned mother" after hearing Britney speak to the court remotely on June 23. Lynne's attorney, who was present during the hearing, also encouraged the judge presiding over the matter to listen to Britney's request to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.

