Britney Spears' Mom Is ‘Very Concerned' After Court Hearing, Attorney Says

Speaking her peace. Britney Spears co-conservator Jodi Montgomery broke her silence after the singer’s shocking court hearing claims last week. “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 30, on behalf of her client. “While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”