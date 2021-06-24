Liam Neeson’s Update On Seth MacFarlane’s The Naked Gun Reboot Has Us Very Excited

In 2011, Liam Neeson starred in a movie called Unknown that sounds like so much of a cliché “Liam Neeson movie” at this point that you’d be forgiven for either not remembering it or thinking that it was just a made-up joke example of the kind of movie Liam Neeson makes, but it was a real movie about a man named Martin Harris who wakes up from a coma after a car accident and discovers that some other guy is the real Martin Harris, making Liam Neeson’s character—dramatic pause—unknown. Also he’s being chased by assassins and there’s some kind of international conspiracy. It has a twist at the end that you might be able to guess, or (if you’re anything like a certain pop culture news writer who doesn’t want to break the “royal we” persona of A.V. Club news stories) you may have even seen the movie and had zero memory of it until now because it has an aggressively generic title and premise, but then you started reading the synopsis and you were like “Whoa, the train station! I’ve seen this movie!” and it kind of wrinkled your brain because that’s sort of literally what the movie is about.