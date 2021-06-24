Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Sing 2’: Watch The Official Trailer

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimation studio, Illumination, dropped the official trailer for the hit animated film Sing 2. The studio releases the trailer ahead of the films slated Christmas premier. Joining the cast of Sing 2 is music superstar Pharrell Williams, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti. The film is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings.

www.blackfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Chelsea Peretti
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Bono
Person
Nick Kroll
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Halsey
Person
Garth Jennings
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sing 2#Classic Rock#Oscar Winner#Black Panther#Illumination#The New Moon Theater#Crystal Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
Related
MoviesIGN

Jolt - Official Trailer

Kate Beckinsale stars as a woman out for revenge in the upcoming movie, Jolt. Check out the action-packed trailer. In Jolt, Lindy is a beautiful, sardonically-funny woman with a painful secret: Due to a lifelong, rare neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic rage-filled, murderous impulses that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Unable to find love and connection in a world that fears her bizarre condition, she finally trusts a man long enough to fall in love, only to find him murdered the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge-filled mission to find his killer, while also being pursued by the police as the crime's prime suspect. Jolt also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, David Bradley, Ori Pfeffer, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci. Jolt, directed by Tanya Wexler and written by Scott Wascha, arrives on Amazon Prime Video on July 23, 2021.
MoviesIGN

Cinderella - Official Teaser Trailer

Cinderella is a new, musically-driven take on the traditional story. Cinderella (Camila Cabello) is an ambitious young woman with big dreams, but with the help of her friend (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make them come true. The Cinderella Amazon Prime Video movie is directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by top-selling musical artists. Cinderella will star Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. Its producers include James Corden, Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. Cinderella releases on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, 2021.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘American Horror Stories’ Releases First Official Trailer

The American Horror Story spinoff has released its first official full-length trailer. Below is a look at American Horror Stories, the anthology series coming to FX on Hulu. Among the many moments in the trailer teasing all sorts of gothic mayhem includes Amy Grabow playing what appears to be Tipper Gore during the infamous Parents Music Resource Center hearing in 1984, which sought to put warning labels on explicit music.
TV & Videosthisis50.com

Queenpins (2021) | Official Trailer

Inspired by a true story, #QUEENPINS is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (#KristenBell) and her best pal JoJo (#KirbyHowellBaptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.
MoviesIGN

Annette - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film, Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. Under the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. The film is directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors), with the story and music by Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks. Annette arrives in theaters on August 6 and on Amazon Prime Video on August 20, 2021.
MoviesIGN

She Ball - Official Trailer

Nick Cannon stars and directs this upcoming drama and comedy film, She Ball. Check out the trailer for the movie which also stars Chris Brown, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, DC Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, Melody Rae, KD Aubert, Jaliyah Manuel, Marla Gibbs, and Evan Ross. On a mission to save his Inglewood community center, Avery Watts (Nick Cannon) enlists a talented basketball player, Shelby (Melody Rae), to help him win the grand prize in a street ball tournament. Together, Avery and Shelby challenge local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community.  She Ball is produced by Nick Cannon and executive produced by Chris Brown and Bryan "Birdman" Williams. She Ball arrives in theaters and on demand on August 6, 2021.
MoviesIGN

Ride The Eagle - Official Trailer

Check out the fun trailer for the upcoming movie, Ride The Eagle, starring Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, and D'Arcy Carden. When Leif's (Jake Johnson) estranged mother Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies she leaves him a 'conditional inheritance'. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. Leif and Nora, his canine BFF, step into Honey's wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy. Ride The Eagle, directed by Trent O'Donnell and written by Jake Johnson and Trent O'Donnell, arrives in theaters, On Demand and digital on July 30, 2021.
TV & Videospinalcentral.com

Zola | Official Trailer HD | A24

From writer/director Janicza Bravo and based on #TheStory by A’Ziah “Zola” King. Starring Taylour Paige, Riley Keough, Nicholas Braun, and Colman Domingo. ZOLA – In Theaters June 30. #Zola.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Catches $215 Million in Her Web

Black Widow, the superhero action picture starring Scarlett Johansson, isn’t only a hit for the “early post-pandemic era”—it’s a hit in this and every other timeline. Here are the numbers for the 24th entry in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Netflix MY UNORTHODOX LIFE

Meet the Haarts! Netflix has released this official trailer for “My Unorthodox Life” reality series which premieres July 14th. My Unorthodox Life is a new Netflix reality series centered around the personal and professional life of fashion mogul Julia Haart, a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community turned CEO of Elite World Group, and her family. Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out – all while being a mother of four. Her children include Batsheva, a TikToker who got married at 19, Miriam, an app designer carving her own path, Shlomo, a future lawyer navigating dating in New York City, and Aron, a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures. They’re unconventional and unstoppable. Watch My Unorthodox Life beginning July 14th only on Netflix.
Moviesblackfilm.com

‘Behind The Attraction’ Trailer Reveals Disney Secrets; Dwayne Johnson EP’s

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new docuseries Behind the Attraction. Blockbuster superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jungle Cruise) will serve as an executive producer with Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions Banner. Also executive producing from Seven Bucks are Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill. Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Robin Henry and Cisco Henson will executive produce for The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series. The First Five Episodes Premiere Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Orndorff Last Photo Before Death Revealed

The former WWE star Paul Orndorff Jr. recently passed away and it was confirmed by his son, Travis Orndorff. He was recently seen in a state of reported dementia. It is believed that his dementia is a result of CTE. The family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.
Beauty & FashionTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Johanna Leia

Dating a person in the public eye means that, at some point, you’ll likely end up in the public eye as well. Johanna Leia now knows this first hand after a drone camera spotted her on a date with rap superstar Drake. The couple was enjoying a private meal in Dodger Stadium which Drake had rented out for the evening. The two were obviously trying to be low-key, but that’s hard to do when you’re as famous as Drake is. Now that her identity has been publicized, there are a lot of people who are curious about Johanna. Although she is currently best known for her affiliation with Drake, there is much more to her than that. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Johanna Leia.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

‘Love After Lockup’ Star Tracie Wagaman Dead at 41

WE tv viewers are mourning the death of Tracie Wagaman from the reality series Love After Lockup and its spinoff, Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Tracie died on July 1 at age 41, leaving behind a 4-year-old son named Isaac and a baby girl she welcomed a week before her death, according to The Sun.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Sylvester Stallone's Son Seargeoh Lives a Very Private Life Due to a Disorder

Everyone knows who Sylvester Stallone is but not that many people are aware that the action star has an adult son named Seargeoh hidden away from the public eye. Seargeoh Stallone is, still to this day, a mystery to many "Rocky" fans around the world. Although his father is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to all his action and drama films, the same can't be said for Seargeoh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy