‘The Department of Truth’ #1 sells out and gets sixth printing

2021 has been pretty significant for fans of Green Arrow and Aquaman, as the two DC Comics heroes recently celebrated their 80th anniversary. Both characters initially made their debut in different stories of More Fun Comics #73, and the heroes have been uniquely tied together ever since — and it looks like their biggest team-up yet is on the horizon. Late last week, writer Brandon Thomas took to Twitter to reveal the first look at Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target, an upcoming seven-issue miniseries that will star the duo. The series will be written by Thomas, with art from Ronan Cliquet and colors by Ulises Arreola.