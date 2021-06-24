‘The Department of Truth’ #1 sells out and gets sixth printing
Image Comics has revealed The Department of Truth #1 is headed back for a sixth printing. Having sold over 100,000 copies on its first printing, this is a series that can’t stop selling! The sixth printing will be available in comic book shops on July 28th, 2021. The series is by writer James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Martin Simmonds (Dying Is Easy) with letters by Aditya Bidikar and edited by Steve Foxe.aiptcomics.com
