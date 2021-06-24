Oshie's former college coach named first head coach of the Kraken

The Seattle Kraken named Dave Hakstol as the team's first head coach in franchise history on Thursday. Hakstol, 52, spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers for over three seasons. But it was at the University of North Dakota where Hakstol came to prominence coaching there for 15 seasons, 11 of which as the head coach. It was there that he coached Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie for three seasons from 2005 to 2008.