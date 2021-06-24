Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

How long can someone survive in rubble? What to know after condo collapse near Miami

By Mike Stunson
Posted by 
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least one person has died following a devastating partial collapse of a condo Thursday morning in Surfside, Florida, and first responders anticipate more fatalities. A heap of rubble remains from the collapse at Champlain Towers South Condo near Miami. But because workers have so far been unable to determine the structure’s stability, they have not begun removing the rubble of the 12-story condo to look for any potential survivors of the 1:30 a.m. collapse, the Miami Herald reported Thursday morning.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 7

Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Mexico#Earthquake#Accident#The Huffington Post#Haitian#Cnn#Telegraph#Duke University#Survivorpedia#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
Country
India
News Break
BBC
Related
Surfside, FLWTVM

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more. Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster. Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo collapse: Firefighters talked to woman trapped in rubble but couldn’t rescue her

Firefighters say a woman trapped in the wreckage of Champlain Towers died while waiting for help, even after the rescuers managed to speak to her.“Everybody that was there, that’s what we were trying to do, get this lady out and comfort her,” an anonymous rescue worker told WPLG. “She was asking for help and she was pleading to be taken out of there.”Hours after the building in Surfside, Florida collapsed, rescue workers learned of a woman who was still alive in a lower level of the wreckage.Venturing inside without even knowing yet if the rubble was stable, the crew...
AccidentsBBC

How long can survivors last under rubble?

Rescuers in the US state of Florida are continuing to look for possible survivors of a deadly apartment block collapse - nearly a week after it happened. Emergency workers - including experts from around the world - say they are still looking for people who may be alive in air pockets beneath the wreckage.
Surfside, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

95 People Now Confirmed Dead in Devastating Miami Beach Condo Collapse

Officials confirmed Tuesday that 95 people have been found dead in the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse. A total of 14 residents are still unaccounted for, though 10 bodies found in the Champlain Towers South debris have yet to be identified. “It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. As we’ve said, this work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters, calling it, “truly a fluid situation.” Meanwhile, a fourth Florida building has been evacuated amid safety concerns in the aftermath of the condo collapse, NBC News reports. The building at 6881 Indian Creek Drive is more than 80 years old and was scheduled to be demolished by December due to concrete deterioration. City officials ordered for the building to be vacated on Monday and will give residents until the end of the week to leave. There is no imminent threat that the apartment building may collapse, according to a statement from the city.
AccidentsBBC

Miami building collapse: What do we know about the victims?

Rescue workers have recovered more victims of the tower block that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on 24 June. Ninety people have been confirmed dead and some 31 others are still thought to be missing. The search for victims has been slow, as rescuers sort through the rubble in sweltering heat...
AccidentsWashington Post

Video timeline: How the Miami-Dade condo collapsed

A 12-story condo building on the beachfront in Surfside, Fla., partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least 18 people. More than 145 others remained unaccounted for on Friday, more than a week after the building collapsed. Investigators say it is too early to know what caused the building’s collapse....
Surfside, FLcbs12.com

Death toll climbs to 79 in Surfside condo collapse, cat rescued near rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — The death toll climbed to 79 in the Surfside condo collapse as crews recovered one body Friday afternoon. Crews had recovered 14 bodies overnight. "The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. "It's an aching hole in the center of this close-knit family here in Surfside, a beautiful, small, close-knit community."

Comments / 7

Community Policy