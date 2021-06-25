US, India kick off multi-domain wargame in Indian Ocean

Illustration: Sreenidhi Nichani

One-liner: This involves the consolidation of a number of air defense systems for more effective operations.

Need to know: Authorities say that as part of the exercise, the Pentagon has deployed its naval carrier strike group, led by the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, and a fleet of F18 fighter jets and E-2C Hawkeyes.

Exercises are being conducted on the western coast of Kerala, south of Thiruvananthapuram

India’s aircraft and warships: Indian assets included Jaguar and Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, IL-78 air-to-air refueling tankers, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft and warships Kochi and Teg.

There are also a number of MiG 29K jets and P8I maritime surveillance aircraft in the Indian Navy

US CSG: The US Navy is currently stationed in the Indian Ocean region with its Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

A carrier battle group, as well as a carrier strike group, are types of naval forces that generally include an aircraft carrier, as well as destroyers, frigates, and other vessels

Official version: "The Indian naval warships, along with aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will be engaged in the joint multi-domain operations with the carrier strike group comprising Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh," Indian Navy’s spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

By demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations, the two-day exercise will strengthen bilateral relationships and cooperation, he said.

Exercise participants will undergo advanced air-defense training, helicopter operations on the deck, and anti-submarine maneuvers to enhance interoperability and enhance warfighting skills.

It has been announced that the exercise will focus on multiple areas, including strengthening maritime airpower and improving interoperability, nuances of integrated international search-and-rescue operations, and sharing best practices.

Indo-US ties: In June 2016, the US had designated India as a "Major Defence Partner".

The two countries have also signed key defense and security agreements in the past few years, including the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), which allows their militaries to use each other's bases for supply repair and replenishment and allows for deeper cooperation between the two.

In 2018, both countries signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA). COMCASA enables both countries' militaries to exchange data and sell high-end technology to India.

A Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) was signed by the United States and India last October to further boost bilateral defense ties.

A pact established between the two countries allows them to share high-end military and logistics technology, as well as their geospatial maps

