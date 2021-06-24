Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Releases New Trailer
Netflix is all-in when it comes to the anime world of Mobile Suit: Gundam, having recently added the first trio of feature-length films to their ever-expanding anime roster as well as working to create a live-action adaptation of the series with a movie from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and a new trailer had landed for its upcoming acquisition in Hathaway's Flash. While the anime movie is re-titled Hathaway for North American audiences, it's clear that this new movie will be diving into new stories from the universe that introduced the anime world to the Mobile Suits.comicbook.com
