Masters of the Universe's Kevin Smith Hypes Episode 2 in New Teaser

Who knew you'd have Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to thank for getting a better sense of how Lucifer star Dennis Haysbert's King Grayskull will look in Netflix, Mattel Television, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation? This week's Dark Horse Comics' prequel comic Masters of the Universe: Revelation (written by Smith, Rob David, and Tim Sheridan, with artwork by Mindy Lee and lettering by Deron Bennett; Rico Renzi is the colorist, with Stjepan Sejic covering covers) offers a look at King Grayskull.