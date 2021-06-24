The Blacklist Reveals Shocking Finale As Star Megan Boone Exits the Series
The Blacklist dropped some big reveals in the Season 8 finale, as series star Megan Boone exited the series, bringing the story of Elizabeth "Liz" Keen to an end. The Blacklist season 8 threw some drastic twists in Liz's story: her mother Katarina was seemingly killed by Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) after she and Liz uncovered secrets of Red's past. In retaliation, Red put Liz on the Blacklist to be hunted by her own FBI colleagues, forcing Liz to go on the run after. However, nothing turned out to be what it seemed as Liz's journey brought her back around to face Reddington, and learn the secrets of her past...comicbook.com
