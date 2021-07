GRAFTON— Join in on some small-town fun, as All Aboard Grafton presents July First Fridays with plenty of excitement and activities for all. Festivities will kick off on Friday, July 2 with Gallery 62 West opening its doors and welcoming guests in to view their new monthly exhibit “Bikes and Ink”. They will also be hosting a patriotic kid’s craft beginning at 4:00 p.m., followed by a tie dying class for those who preregistered.