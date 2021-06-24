Cancel
NAMIC appoints Neil Alldredge as president and CEO

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) has announced the appointment of Neil Alldredge as president and CEO, effective July 01. Alldredge has been with NAMIC since 1999, and most recently served as senior vice president of corporate affairs, where he led the membership recruitment and retention, public affairs, compliance, events and education, and marketing and technology areas. He will succeed Charles Chamness, who is retiring after leading the organization as CEO since 2003.

