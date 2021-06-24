NAMIC appoints Neil Alldredge as president and CEO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) today announced that Carl Giesler, Jr. has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, President and a member of the Board of Directors for the Company (the "Board") in order to pursue another career opportunity. Mr. Giesler's resignation will be effective July 16, 2021, and is not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.