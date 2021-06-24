Cold water released from N. Idaho dam to help salmon

Authorities have started releasing cold water from a northern Idaho dam to keep Snake River water temperatures cool to help migrating salmon and steelhead. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started increasing releases of the 43-degree Fahrenheit (6-degree Celsius) water at Dworshak Dam on Tuesday ahead of an expected heat wave with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees (38 Celsius). The agency typically waits until the July Fourth holiday to start the releases.