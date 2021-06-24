Northern Ireland adds Malta, Madeira and Balearics to green list
Northern Ireland has upstaged the rest of the UK nations by revealing the traffic light changes ahead of the Department for Transport (DfT) announcement.
The NI Executive revealed at around 6.30pm that the Balearics, Malta , Madeira and a scattering of Caribbean islands would join the quarantine-free green list from 4am on Wednesday 30 June.
The Independent understands that the list aligns with the DfT’s categorisation.
The additions are:
- Anguilla
- Antigua & Barbuda
- Balearic Islands
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antartic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Cayman Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Madeira
- Malta
- Montserrat
- Pitcairn Islands
- Turks & Caicos
Elsewhere, countries including Uganda, Kuwait and Dominican Republic have been added to NI’s red list.
