SBA Inches Forward on ‘Save Our Stages’ Relief — But for Most Venues, Money Remains Out of Reach

By Jem Aswad
Variety
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the latest update to the long-running saga of the $16 billion “Save Our Stages” relief fund for independent venues and theaters — which was signed into law on Dec. 27 but has only just begun to send out money to the venues — the Small Business Administration, which distributes the funds, has finally begun to make progress on notifying venues that they will be receiving emergency relief.

