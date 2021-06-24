Drapri Guu-ta-life 2

Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment has launched a teaser for what seems to be a new project that will be formally revealed in the next 24 hours. The developer's Twitch channel is currently showing a video featuring what looks to be old newsreel footage discussing the Italian front of World War II. The countdown clock featured in the video is set to end tomorrow, July 13, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, which is presumably when the official announcement of whatever this is will be made. Given the military theme, people are connecting the dots and thinking this might be a tease for new Company of Heroes game.