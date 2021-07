Blacklist Season 9 is already in the works and following the unwanted and unhoped-for ending of Season 8, it changes the dynamic. Naturally, NBC fans seem keen on finding out more about the new season. Of course, fans know that profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) leaves the show. So, how will that play out given that Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) only wants to work with her? Well, the writers start work already, despite the departure of creator Jon Bokenkamp. So, when can fans expect the premiere, and are there any teasers out yet?