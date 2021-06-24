Cancel
The Most Unusual and Spectacular Beach in Minnesota

Iona’s Beach

Two Harbors, Minnesota
This pink-colored crescent beach also has singing sands that occur when the many flattened stones in the area move and resettle as the waves roll over them, creating a chiming sound. The pink color comes from a stone called pink rhyolite that has been smoothed out, creating a serene space where visitors can also see dragonflies dance across the water.

