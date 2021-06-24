The B-Side – Marisa Tomei (with Jen Johans)
Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. Today, Conor and I discuss a fan favorite: Marisa Tomei! We’re joined by the lovely Jen Johans, host of the Watch With Jen podcast! The Tomei B-Sides we cover include: Oscar, Unhook The Stars, The Watcher, and Happy Accidents. Tomei burst onto the scene in the ‘80s on television, earning plum roles in big studio films soon enough.thefilmstage.com
