Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The B-Side – Marisa Tomei (with Jen Johans)

By Dan Mecca
thefilmstage.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. Today, Conor and I discuss a fan favorite: Marisa Tomei! We’re joined by the lovely Jen Johans, host of the Watch With Jen podcast! The Tomei B-Sides we cover include: Oscar, Unhook The Stars, The Watcher, and Happy Accidents. Tomei burst onto the scene in the ‘80s on television, earning plum roles in big studio films soon enough.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Keanu Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Side#The B Side#Happy Accidents#Itunes#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
MoviesSFGate

'Doctor Strange': Tilda Swinton Reflects on Ancient One Casting, Margaret Cho Exchange

Tilda Swinton has said she’s “very grateful” for a renewed discourse around her casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” — a hot topic for representation in Hollywood that re-emerged last month when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed regret at casting her in a role that was portrayed by an elderly Tibetan man in the graphic novels, but written for a woman in the movie.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, July 2: Carter Confesses – Quinn Shattered

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Friday, July 2, 2021 reveals another marriage ceremony gone wrong at the Forrester estate. Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) calls a halt to the farce of a vow renewal between Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). She won’t let Eric spend one more precious day of his life on his horrible wife.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Laura Dern

Audible Strikes First-Look Podcast Deal With Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures. Audible has inked a multi-project development and first-look podcast deal with Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons’ Jaywalker Pictures, the company said on Monday. As part of the deal, Dern and…. Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Florian Zeller’s...
Relationship AdviceTMZ.com

Babyface and Wife Nicole Calling it Quits After 7 Years of Marriage

Singer Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg are calling it quits after 7 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the two tell TMZ, "“After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being. We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family.“
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: kogonada’s After Yang Has Its Heart In the Right Place, If Little Else

The premise of After Yang might require a mild digestif. A work of speculative science fiction from the video-essayist-turned-director kogonada, it concerns the inner workings of an unconventional family: adoptive father Jake (played by Colin Farrel), the proprietor of an artisanal tea shop; his wife Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), busy and detached; their daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), an adopted child from China; and Yang, the android they purchased to be her ersatz older brother. Near the film’s start Yang breaks down and, with Mika distraught, Jake must find a way to get him back online. On his travels he discovers that Yang’s hardware has been custom fitted to record and save a few seconds of video each day, a moment that the A.I. finds most valuable; or, in other words, to find evidence of an inner emotional life. Phew.
Worldthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) Gives Stunning Vision of Nigeria

Yet another Berlin 2020 title finally making its way to the world, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) arrives with some lofty expectations—it is, after all, a Janus release, ensuring eventual induction into the Criterion Collection. Directed by twin Nigerian brothers Chuko and Arie Esiri, the picture arrives on July 23, ahead of which comes a trailer replete with beautiful 16mm images of Nigeria’s Lagos.
MoviesDaily Gate City

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Stars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)
Moviesthefilmstage.com

New Details on Jean-Luc Godard’s Next, Possibly Final Films

It was, of course, a shock to the cinematic system that Jean-Luc Godard—let’s see… film’s single most important living figure?—would retire after the completion of his films Funny Wars and Scenario. That it is neither unreasonable he’d retire (he’s 90) nor entirely realistic to expect both films will even come to light (he’s 90) says more or less everything.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Léa Seydoux Hits Crisis Point in Trailer for Bruno Dumont’s Cannes Selection France

It is, knowing Bruno Dumont, almost certainly a joke to have the premiere French actress of our time play a crisis-stricken character named France, but I don’t want to claim total understanding—he’s one of the cannier, thornier artists we have today, and the moment you think you’ve figured it out is exactly when he pulls the rug. But the first trailer for France, his Léa Seydoux-starrer that’s debuting in competition at Cannes, sure plays odd, starting with a bad (?) superimposition of the star and Emmanuel Macron, ending with saccharine strings.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Evolution Falters But Shows Promise for Kornél Mundruczó

A triptych of interconnected stories form Evolution, which begins at the end of the liberation of Auschwitz, in 1945, skips forward to an apartment in Budapest circa the 1990s, and ends in present-day Berlin. As blunt as its title, it proposes the back-of-a-napkin theory on how prejudice has evolved in those eight decades and, in a macro way, perhaps how Germany itself has. The director is Kornél Mundruczó, a Hungarian filmmaker who—alongside his frequent collaborator and co-screenwriter Kata Wéber—has attained a certain auteur status for blending such tidy allegories with incredibly realized cinematic bombast—White God (2014), Jupiter’s Moon (2017), and Pieces of a Woman (2020).
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Are You Lonesome Tonight? Takes a Disorienting, Methodical Trip Through a Nightmarish World

Xue Ming (Eddie Peng) is in jail when we meet him. He’s talking about the boredom of living the same day repeatedly while thinking about how he got there. Deciding it’s better to show than tell, first-time director Shipei Wen sends us back to 1997 to find Xue on the telephone with an angry girlfriend just about fed up with waiting. It’s difficult to tell whether he’s on his way to the cinema late or simply going home when he finally leaves, but the path to his destination is fatefully blocked by a cow. He subsequently turns his air-conditioning repair van down a side street before his beeper takes his attention away from the road and a loud thud smashes his nose against the steering wheel.
Moviesimdb.com

Starry ‘French Dispatch’ Cast Adds Cannes Red Carpet Wattage — but Oscar Will Focus on Its Crafts

Wes Anderson’s anthology film “The French Dispatch” offers the usual sprawling ensemble, who brought some much-needed starpower to Cannes in this quiet year. Bill Murray plays the avuncular editor of a fantasy analog journalistic enterprise, The French Dispatch, which ships home a weekly roundup of cultural reports. Set in the ’60s and shot in Angouleme, the movie collects a few short but sweet bonbons that should play for discerning arthouse Francophiles who read The New Yorker, for one.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

U.S. Trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria Arrives with a Bang

Some years since Cemetery of Splendour has Apichatpong Weerasethakul returned, this time under two unusual conditions: in English and with a movie star before the camera. The film, of course, is Memoria, debuting at the Cannes Film Festival this week after years of anticipation, scant information, and nothing but a handful of stills.
Movieswtvbam.com

Wes Anderson brings stars together at Cannes for ‘The French Dispatch’

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Wes Anderson brings together a star-studded cast for his love letter to journalism “The French Dispatch”, a series of vignettes set in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé – where life is anything but boring. Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody...

Comments / 0

Community Policy