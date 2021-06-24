The B-Side – Marisa Tomei (with Jen Johans)

Xue Ming (Eddie Peng) is in jail when we meet him. He’s talking about the boredom of living the same day repeatedly while thinking about how he got there. Deciding it’s better to show than tell, first-time director Shipei Wen sends us back to 1997 to find Xue on the telephone with an angry girlfriend just about fed up with waiting. It’s difficult to tell whether he’s on his way to the cinema late or simply going home when he finally leaves, but the path to his destination is fatefully blocked by a cow. He subsequently turns his air-conditioning repair van down a side street before his beeper takes his attention away from the road and a loud thud smashes his nose against the steering wheel.