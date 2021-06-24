NYC pools set to open on Saturday at maximum capacity

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Parks Department will reopen its outdoor pools at full capacity starting this weekend, according to ABC 7 NY.

Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver made an appearance in the Bronx on Thursday to join in on the first swim of the summer with locals at the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center.

"Last summer we didn't even think we were going to open the pools. Then when we got the green light from the mayor, we had to quickly start training lifeguards," Silver said. "We had to wait and delay it further because we had to train our lifeguards and then they had to do resuscitation during COVID, so they had to learn a whole new technique."

According to ABC 7, it is one of 16 pools citywide that was revamped in the last three years and is one of three pools in the city that are nicknamed "Cool Pools."

"People are now calling this the resort, in fact, it now looks like a resort. Our 'Cool Pools' have all new colorful paint and fun art, along with a lot of games. So this is not just a pool, it's a place, it's a destination where you can spend the entire day," Silver said.

NYC pools are slated to open this Saturday — with no space capacities — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Pool goers are still asked to keep social distancing in mind, and face coverings are mandatory in order to enter the facility.