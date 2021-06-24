UPDATE: Jury selection complete in brothers' murder trial

Jury selection is complete in the trial for two brothers accused of murdering Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Brothers Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby were indicted in 2018 , accused of second-degree murder in Broussard's shooting death . A conviction on that charge carries a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The Advocate reports that the full jury was empaneled Wednesday afternoon.

