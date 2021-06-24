Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House, lawmakers strike deal on infrastructure

By Jerome Cartillier and Michael Mathes, Jeff Dean, Jim WATSON
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jK4Ml_0aeG5NDc00
US President Joe Biden announced he has reached an agreement with a bipartisan group of senators on a major infrastructure package, reached after weeks of tense negotiations in Washington /AFP

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday he has reached a deal with a bipartisan group of senators to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, likely unlocking the most funding for roads, bridges and ports in decades.

"We have a deal," Biden said at the White House, adding on Twitter that a group of five Democrats and five Republicans "has come together and forged an infrastructure agreement that will create millions of American jobs."

Biden, highlighting the historic nature of the agreement, took the unusual step of walking out of the West Wing to join the lawmakers speaking to reporters about the deal.

The president sat down with the senators at the White House to cap weeks of tense negotiations on Capitol Hill, where Democrats and Republicans have squared off over the size and scope of the funding.

Biden was due to deliver remarks on the deal at 2:00 pm (1800 GMT), the White House said.

A breakthrough on a tentative agreement came late Wednesday, with the senators agreeing on a $973 billion package over five years, with some $559 billion in new funding.

"No one got everything they wanted in this package. We all gave some to get some because what we did was put first the needs of our country, said Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a centrist Democrat from Arizona.

"This does represent a historic investment in our country's infrastructure."

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy agreed, calling the bill "great progress."

"A bridge is coming near you. Not right away, not tomorrow, not next year," he said. "But we've begun the process."

- 'Two tracks' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvtiP_0aeG5NDc00
Several US bridges, including the Brent Spence Bridge that spans the Ohio River near Cincinnati are in varying states of disrepair -- a situation that lawmakers hope will be addressed with new infrastructure funding /AFP/File

But negotiations on infrastructure are not over.

Biden has proposed some $2 trillion in infrastructure spending over eight years, including funding for some of his priorities like climate change mitigation, child care, schools and social services.

Republicans firmly opposed any inclusion of such projects in the deal, saying only traditional infrastructure like roads, airports or broadband internet should be included.

But Democratic leaders are insisting that the "human infrastructure" projects be funded in a second track known as budget reconciliation, which can pass the 100-member Senate with a simple majority rather than the 60 votes necessary to advance major legislation.

"We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes a bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned earlier Thursday.

That statement drew applause from progressive Democrats, including congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Congressional Democratic leaders have indicated they would like the House and Senate to vote on the infrastructure bills later this summer.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the first votes on the bipartisan bill should be held in July.

He also said that while he was "encouraged" by the progress of the bipartisan group, like Pelosi he insists on two bills operating in tandem.

"We are making two tracks," Schumer said.

"If the Senate is going to move forward with a bipartisan infrastructure bill, we must also move forward on a budget resolution as well.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Democrats#The White House#Republicans#American#Capitol Hill#Afp File#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Senate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Stalls as Bigger Plan Gains

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal senators struck with President Joe Biden is at risk of stalling out as Republicans mount stiff resistance over ways to pay for it and momentum shifts to a more robust Democratic proposal that could come into focus as soon as Tuesday.
POTUSPOLITICO

Missing: White House interns

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. There are no interns roaming the halls of President JOE BIDEN’s White House ...at least not...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Biden in standoff with Democratic senators over who should lead FDA

(CNN) — Nearly six months into a presidency fully engulfed in a battle against a global pandemic, President Joe Biden is in a standoff with senators in his own party over who should lead the US Food and Drug Administration, a key post in the fight against Covid-19 -- with no indication the White House will name a permanent commissioner anytime soon.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Business, labor groups endorse bipartisan infrastructure deal

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the AFL-CIO and a group of other prominent business groups on Thursday endorsed a $1.2 trillion, eight-year bipartisan infrastructure framework endorsed by President Biden and a group of Senate moderates. The joint endorsement by business and labor groups that are often opponents in the political...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Which Biden priorities are not included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal?

The bipartisan infrastructure deal that the White House and lawmakers struck last week includes $579 billion in new spending to rebuild roads and bridges, improve public transit systems and invest in broadband infrastructure, according to the White House. The agreement is a quarter of President Biden’s initial $2.65 trillion American Jobs Plan, which included several Democratic priorities not traditionally considered part of core U.S. infrastructure.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact

Happy Tuesday and welcome back to On The Money. I’m Sylvan Lane, and here’s your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. See something I missed? Let me know at slane@thehill.com or tweet me @SylvanLane. And if you like your newsletter, you can subscribe to it here: http://bit.ly/1NxxW2N.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill

Senate Democrats say they are close to a deal on a budget resolution that will pave the way for them to pass a sweeping, multitrillion-dollar bill later this year. “The Senate Budget Committee is close to finalizing a budget resolution which will allow the Senate to move forward with the remaining parts of the American jobs and families plan,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, referring to President Biden 's two infrastructure proposals.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

What is (and isn’t) in the Dems’ ‘go-big’ bill

DEJA VU — Axios’ @alaynatreene: “NEWS: [Sen. TIM SCOTT] sets a new deadline on police reform. He tells @axios they need to pass a bipartisan bill by the end of the month. ‘I don’t think we can do this, after this month if we're not finished,’ he told me & other reporters.” More from Axios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy